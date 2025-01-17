'Bring Stretcher...': Auto Driver Reveals Injured Saif's Desperate Request to Hospital Staff

Bhajan Singh Rana was the auto driver who took injured Saif Ali Khan to the Lilavati Hospital | Image: Republic

Mumbai: Auto rickshaw driver Bhajan Singh Rana shared his account of an unusual late-night passenger he ferried to Lilavati Hospital early Thursday morning. Unaware of the passenger's identity at first, Rana said he only realized it was Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan when they reached the hospital.

“At the hospital gate, he called out to the guard, saying, ‘Please bring a stretcher. I am Saif Ali Khan,’” Rana told reporters in Mumbai on Friday.

Recounting the events, Rana said he was passing by the Satguru Darshan building in Bandra when a woman and a few others signaled him to stop. “Then the person whose white kurta was soaked in blood got into the auto. I noticed he had neck and back injuries but didn’t notice the hand injury,” Rana said.

The auto driver also mentioned that Saif entered the rickshaw unaided. “He (Saif) walked into the auto. There was a seven-to-eight-year-old boy who also boarded with him,” he said, responding to questions about whether the actor’s son Taimur accompanied him.

Initially, the plan was to head to Holy Family Hospital in Bandra, but Saif later directed Rana to Lilavati Hospital, which is also in Bandra.

Rana stated the rickshaw arrived at the hospital around 3 am, where Saif’s calm demeanor stood out despite the apparent injuries.