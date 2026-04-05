'Bringing In Paid Supporters': Mamata Banerjee Lashes Out At BJP For 'Forcing Poriborton' Upon Bengal

Murshidabad: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) Bhabanipur assembly constituency candidate Mamata Banerjee on Sunday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is "bringing paid supporters" from other states to influence the forthcoming assembly polls.

Banerjee also warned of possible tampering with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Addressing the press conference here in connection with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah's Bhowanipore rally, Banerjee said, “BJP is not just bringing in voters from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. They are bringing in crowds of paid supporters from those states. And along with them, they are trying to import the worst elements of their culture into Bengal.”

Referring to the nomination rally of BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari in Bhabanipur, she alleged, “During Suvendu's nomination rally in Bhabanipur, these outsiders were let loose. They ran amok, tearing down posters and banners, spitting on our campaign material, harassing and heckling women bystanders, and even showing shoes at the sacred Maa Kali temple.”

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Banerjee added, “This is the 'Poriborton' they want to force upon Bengal. A culture of goondagardi, disrespect for women, and contempt for our faith and traditions. Bengal rejects this hooliganism with utter contempt.”

On the security of voting machines, she urged vigilance, stating, “Check all EVM machines thoroughly. Booth agents should also check the EVMs thoroughly... I know their plan... After voting, under the watch of CRPF and central forces, they might go inside and change the machine, so we need to keep surveillance for 24 hours. You should carefully watch that they don't hack the EVM.”

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On April 2, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited West Bengal for campaigning, urging people to vote fearlessly and remove the TMC from power.

Speaking at Suvendu Adhikari's nomination filing event, Shah said, “This time no one should fear; no goon can stop the voters of Bengal. Everyone must vote without fear to uproot and throw TMC into the Bay of Bengal.”

Shah directly appealed to the voters of Bhabanipur, where Mamata Banerjee is contesting, saying, "I appeal to the Bengal people to help Suvendu Adhikari win this election. We want to make 'Sonar Bangla', and this is why we need to defeat TMC," asserting that the ruling party has been marred by corruption.

Meanwhile, the TMC has accused the BJP of attempting to incite violence to pave the way for President's rule ahead of the polls, with Mamata Banerjee claiming that the Malda "hostage" incident was orchestrated by the BJP.

The political temperature in West Bengal has risen as polling for the 294-member Assembly in West Bengal will take place in two phases on April 23 and April 29, while counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.