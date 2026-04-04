Drone Spotted Near Mamata Banerjee’s Chopper During Election Campaign In Malda | Watch

Malda: A brief security alert was sounded in Malda after an unidentified drone was seen flying close to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's chopper on Sunday. The incident prompted authorities to pause her takeoff for a while as a precaution. The episode has sparked concerns over lapses in airspace security amid the ongoing election campaign in the state.

Speaking on the incident, TMC District President and MLA Abdur Rahim Bakshi said that those who were flying the drone may have been unaware about the protocols, adding that police have arrested them and investigations are on.

"Those who were flying a drone, they should not have done it, they might not know the protocol or what was their intention, we are unaware. Police has caught them, police will investigate," Bakshi said.

In reaction to this episode, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said, “They should have been more vigilant, it is a matter of security…But this cannot happen, when the helicopter is landing, taking off of a Chief Minister, suddenly there is a drone, everyone should be more alert, its a serious issue.”

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A video of the episode has gone viral in which the drone could be seen near the TMC supremo's chopper while she was just about to board it. In the background, people could be heard saying, “What is this?”

What Mamata Said In Malda Rally

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said that if people from the Muslim community are bad, then political leaders from the BJP should be questioning their own conduct when meeting the leaders of Muslim-majority countries, adding that such differences are not made during international engagements.

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"If Muslims are really bad, I ask them when the Prime Minister of the country goes to Saudi Arabia and the President of the country, whatever comes in their system, when they hug them, they do not remember whether they are Hindu or Muslim," she said.

Banerjee also warned people not to trust BJP leaders with poll promises, especially with bank account numbers, since they will take away the money they receive from the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme, a popular direct benefit transfer program for women beneficiaries in the state.