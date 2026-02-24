British Airways London-Hyderabad Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Nagpur

Nagpur: A British Airways Boeing 787 flight en route from London to Hyderabad made reportedly an emergency landing at Nagpur’s Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport early Tuesday morning following a technical and operational issue.

According to preliminary information, the aircraft, carrying 169 passengers, was initially diverted due to bad weather conditions in Hyderabad. However, after landing in Nagpur at around 5:30 am, the aircraft was grounded following the detection of a technical issue.

Airport authorities confirmed that all 169 passengers on board are safe and unharmed. No injuries have been reported. According to officials, standard safety protocols were followed during the diversion and landing. Emergency services were kept on standby as a precautionary measure.

Regulatory authorities are investigating the cause of the diversion and the technical snag that led to the aircraft being grounded in Nagpur. Sources said Indian regulators are in touch with their UK counterparts to coordinate assistance for international passengers.

Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.