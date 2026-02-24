Updated 24 February 2026 at 14:09 IST
Daylight Murder in Greater Noida: Man Shot Dead Outside Home, CCTV Captures Horrific Moment
In Greater Noida, a man was shot dead outside his home by three assailants in broad daylight. CCTV footage shows the shooting, causing panic among residents while police investigate.
Greater Noida: In a shocking incident caught on CCTV cameras, a man was shot dead in broad daylight outside his residence in Greater Noida on Tuesday afternoon. The entire sequence of events leading up to and following the fatal shooting was recorded on video, which has since circulated widely on social media.
According to initial reports, the incident occurred near the Ecotech-1 police station area when three assailants approached the victim outside his house and opened fire without warning. Multiple bullets struck the man before the attackers fled the scene.
The victim, identified locally as a resident of the neighbourhood, triggering panic among nearby residents who rushed out as gunshots rang through the area.
CCTV footage circulating online shows the gunmen approaching quickly before firing directly at the victim in front of his home. The video also captures bystander reacting in shock as the attackers run away moments after the shots were fired.
Sudhir Kumar, ADCP, Greater Noida said, "Today, on February 24, 2026, Sachin and his associates opened fire on Nitin, a resident of Luksar village, under the jurisdiction of the Ecotech First police station, due to an old rivalry. Nitin was seriously injured and admitted to the hospital for treatment. Police officers are present at the scene. Peace and order have been established. Further legal action is underway".
Officers are reviewing the CCTV recordings and collecting statements from witnesses to determine the motive and to identify the suspects responsible. No official confirmation has yet been made on whether any arrests have been made.
