New Delhi: In a sharp attack on Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey on Sunday alleged that "brokering for the US and Britain" was part of the Gandhi-Nehru family's ideology. He accused India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru of considering a proposal to divide Jammu and Kashmir in November 1962.

In a post on X, Dubey shared the 258th instalment of his series titled 'The Dark Chapter of the Congress Party', referring to the events of November 29, 1962, when, according to him, Nehru held a joint meeting with Pakistan's then President General Ayub Khan and issued a statement on dividing Jammu and Kashmir into two parts.

Targeting Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, Dubey asked him to read his grandfather Nehru's November 30, 1962, statement in the lower house. "Please read carefully your grandfather Nehru's statement in the Lok Sabha on November 30, 1962. China had defeated us in the war and occupied our territory. We fought this war with American money, with military support from the British government," Dubey wrote.

The BJP MP alleged that following India's defeat in the 1962 war with China, British Cabinet Minister Duncan Sandys and US Secretary of State Avril Harriman arrived in Delhi on November 27 and met Nehru, where they proposed the division of Jammu and Kashmir.

He further claimed that the two ministers travelled to Pakistan on November 28, 1962, to meet President Ayub Khan.

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"After losing the war, on November 27, 1962, British Cabinet Minister Duncan Sandys and US Secretary of State Avril Harriman came to Delhi and met Prime Minister Nehru. They proposed the division of Jammu and Kashmir, and on November 28, 1962, they went to Pakistan to meet President Ayub Khan," he said.

"On November 29, 1962, the British and American ministers informed Indian journalists and the BBC about the agreement to divide Jammu and Kashmir. There was uproar from Parliament to the streets," he added. Referring to the subsequent Lok Sabha debate, Dubey claimed that Nehru had said he did not read newspapers or listen to BBC news. "In the Lok Sabha debate, Nehru saw his plans thwarted. He stated that he did not read newspapers or listen to BBC news," the BJP MP wrote.

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Dubey alleged that the Gandhi-Nehru family's political ideology was rooted in serving the interests of foreign powers. "Brokering for the US and Britain is part of the Gandhi-Nehru family's ideology," he said. The remarks come amid a political debate over the INDIA bloc's opposition to the Centre's revised legislative package concerning delimitation and women's reservation, following the failure of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha in April 2026.

Earlier on Saturday, President Droupadi Murmu recommended consideration of the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, by the Lok Sabha under Article 117(3), ahead of the upcoming parliamentary session. The revised legislative package comprises the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, The Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, and the accompanying Union Territories Laws Amendment Bill. The pending bills from the April session are slated for withdrawal, with the revised proposals lined up for introduction.