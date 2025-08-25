Brutal Details Of Nikki’s Dowry Killing In Greater Noida Village Leaves Nation Shocked, Echoes Chorus For Justice

Greater Noida: On the afternoon of August 21, 28-year-old Nikki Bhati was allegedly doused with a flammable liquid and set ablaze inside her home in Greater Noida’s Sirsa village. Hours later, she succumbed to her injuries at a Delhi hospital. What first appeared to be another horrific dowry death has now unfolded into a chilling case involving years of abuse, fresh demands of money, social media disputes, and disturbing video evidence that has shaken the nation.

The Fatal Day

According to police, the fatal altercation began when Nikki told her husband, Vipin Bhati, that she wanted to reopen a beauty parlour she once ran with her sister, and continue posting reels on Instagram. Vipin reportedly objected, telling her that such activities were “not allowed” in his family.

When Nikki insisted she would work again, the argument turned violent. Police say Vipin poured a flammable substance on her and set her on fire. Nikki was rushed to a hospital but could not survive the severe burns.

Years of Cruelty Behind Closed Doors

Investigations revealed that Nikki’s killing was not an isolated act of rage but the tragic culmination of years of dowry harassment and domestic violence.

Nikki and her sister Kanchan both married into the Bhati family in 2016. From the beginning, the sisters allegedly endured routine beatings, dowry demands, and humiliation. Nikki would often return to her parental home after being assaulted, but each time she was persuaded to go back in the hope that things might improve.

Despite fulfilling lavish dowry demands at marriage, including a Scorpio SUV, a Royal Enfield bike, cash, and gold, the pressure only mounted. Investigators said the family later demanded an additional ₹36 lakh, which further strained relations.

Chilling Visual Evidence

One of the most disturbing aspects of the case has been the emergence of graphic video clips. Widely circulated online, the clips allegedly show Vipin pouring liquid on Nikki as she sat on the floor, assaulting her, and finally Nikki running down a staircase engulfed in flames.

Police said these videos, believed to have been recorded by Nikki’s sister Kanchan, who was present at the time, have become crucial evidence. They also provide chilling documentation of what the family claims were years of systematic abuse.

Vipin’s Remorseless Defence

Vipin was arrested on August 24 after being shot in the leg during a police encounter. Even during interrogation, officers said, he appeared unrepentant. “Husband and wife fights are normal,” he reportedly told investigators.

Screenshots from his social media accounts, which surfaced later, added to the shock. In one post, he wrote “nothing left”alongside a picture with Nikki. In another, he referred to himself as being called a murderer.

Family’s Heartbreaking Testimony

Nikki’s father accused her in-laws of killing her over repeated dowry demands. “Her mother-in-law poured kerosene while her husband set her on fire. They kept demanding dowry; now their demands have been met. I married my daughter according to tradition. Their dowry demands have been fulfilled now that my daughter has died. They demanded a car and tortured my daughter for it,” he said.

Calling Vipin “a butcher,” he added, “That person is neither man nor human… We once brought her home because of the domestic violence, but due to societal pressure, they came and took her back, promising not to repeat it. It continued. Now they have got what they wanted.”

Nikki’s mother also shared harrowing details of her daughter’s abuse. She said Vipin beat Nikki daily and had threatened to burn her alive on several occasions. “We never thought something like this would happen. When we visited on August 17, her in-laws assured us that nothing would happen going forward. They admitted their mistake and promised it wouldn’t happen again... They should be sentenced to life imprisonment for this crime,” she told Republic.

Speaking about persistent dowry demands, she added: “Their demands were never satisfied. They asked for a Scorpio, and we provided it, hoping they would keep our daughter happy. We gave them a Bullet motorbike and 31 tolas of gold during the marriage. Later, an additional 11 tolas of gold were given. He had a habit of consuming intoxicating substances and was involved with other women. He constantly demanded money from Nikki. My daughter suffered immensely. He beat her every day.”

When asked about reports suggesting Nikki died by suicide, her mother strongly denied the claims. “If she had committed suicide, she would have done it in her room. She would not have set herself ablaze and run out of the house. All of them were involved in setting her on fire. Vipin was the main culprit. He had told his relatives, ‘Aag laga dunga, dharti pe mila dunga’ (I will set her ablaze and crush her to the ground),” she alleged.

She also said Vipin objected to Nikki’s independence. “She ran the parlour from home. Although she managed it, he took the earnings,” her mother said, adding that his final dowry demand was for money to buy a phone. “He demanded ₹1 lakh to buy a good mobile phone. That money was provided to fulfill the demand.”

Sisters on Social Media

Both Nikki and Kanchan had been active on Instagram and YouTube under the handle “Makeover by Kanchan.” Their account had more than 54,500 followers, while Kanchan’s personal account had 22,000. Nikki’s private account had over 1,100 followers. Together, their content had crossed 2.9 million views.

Police believe Nikki’s desire to step out of the restrictions imposed on her and restart the parlour became the final flashpoint in her marital home.

Police Action and Charges

Police have booked four members of the Bhati family, husband Vipin, father-in-law Satyaveer, mother-in-law Daya, and brother-in-law Rohit under:

Section 103 (murder)

Section 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt)

Section 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

All four are now in custody.

Public Outrage and Protests

As details of the case surfaced, public anger spilled over both online and on the ground. Nikki’s sister Kanchan launched a “Justice for Nikki” campaign on social media, sharing the horrors the sisters had faced.