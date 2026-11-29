Akola: A young man was allegedly murdered with shocking brutality near an electricity substation in Maharashtra's Akola, leading fear and anger sweeping through the region. During the murder, which reportedly occurred on Gaurakshan Road, the victim's head was split, fingers were chopped off, and his face was mutilated, leaving even seasoned police officers disturbed by the savagery of the attack.

The police have identified the victim as Akash Gavai, a resident of Krishi Nagar, whose body has been shifted to the mortuary for postmortem.

According to preliminary information, the attackers allegedly used sharp-edged weapons and an iron pipe to assault him. The victim suffered multiple blows to the head, leaving his skull split open. Not only that, but the accused chopped off his fingers, and his face was badly mutilated. His body was discovered near the substation belonging to the electricity distribution company, a spot that has now become the centre of a major police investigation.

The sheer brutality of the killing has triggered outrage among his family members and friends. They suspect that an old rivalry or a personal dispute may have led to the murder, although the police are probing the incident to ascertain the exact motive and the circumstances surrounding the killing.

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Multiple Teams Deployed To Track Down The Accused

Following the murder, the Akola police reportedly registered a case against Satish Wankhede, Ganesh Landge and other suspects. The accused are currently reported to be absconding, and a search is underway to arrest them at the earliest.

A senior police official stated that multiple teams of the local police and the Crime Branch had been formed to trace and arrest the suspects. The Detective Branch squad of the concerned police station has also joined the search operation, widening the net across the city and beyond.

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The teams are conducting searches at the suspected hideouts of the accused, checking their known associates and possible escape routes. The police stated that every effort was being made to apprehend the accused behind the brutal killing.

Family’s Anguish Spills Onto The Streets

Meanwhile, Akash Gavai’s family members and friends gathered in large numbers at Khadan police station following the murder and staged a protest demanding the immediate arrest of the accused. The family's grief soon turned into anger as they questioned why such a horrific crime could happen in their neighbourhood.

The family alleged that the police negligence had contributed to the circumstances leading to Akash’s murder. They demanded that the district Superintendent of Police (SP) personally visit the police station and give them a concrete assurance regarding the arrest of those responsible. The protesters stated that they would not leave the police station until the district police chief arrived, a stand that led to a tense atmosphere at the police station.

Second Killing In 2 Days Raises Alarm

Shockingly, the murder comes just 2 days after another killing was reported in the jurisdiction of Civil Lines police station in Akola, reportedly following a personal dispute. The back-to-back incidents have raised serious concerns over law and order in the city.