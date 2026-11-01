BS-VI Vehicle Curbs Take Effect In NCR, Trigger Traffic Snarls At Delhi-Gurugram Border

New Delhi: New restrictions on the entry of vehicles below BS-VI emission standards came into effect in Delhi on Sunday, November 1, leading to significant traffic congestion at the Delhi-Gurugram border. The restrictions, introduced as part of measures to combat rising air pollution in the national capital, have affected vehicular movement between Delhi and neighbouring areas of the National Capital Region (NCR).

The implementation of the curbs resulted in long queues of vehicles at the Delhi-Gurugram border, with commuters facing delays as authorities enforced the new entry requirements. Traffic movement was particularly affected along routes connecting Gurugram and Delhi, as vehicles were checked to ensure compliance with the revised emission norms.

The restrictions apply to petrol and diesel vehicles registered outside Delhi that do not meet BS-VI emission standards, including BS-III and BS-IV vehicles. The ban will remain in force until January 31, 2027. BS-VI-compliant vehicles, along with electric and CNG vehicles, have been exempted.

According to the Gurugram Transport Association, approximately 60,000 commercial vehicles in Gurugram are expected to be affected by the restrictions. This accounts for nearly 20 per cent of the city's commercial vehicle fleet, including taxis, buses and trucks. The association estimated that the restrictions could disrupt the movement of goods worth around Rs 10,000 crore across the NCR.

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Transporters have warned that the limited availability of BS-VI-compliant vehicles could delay deliveries across the region by two to three days. Association members said several commercial vehicles manufactured before 2020, despite being in good condition and undergoing regular inspections, would no longer be permitted to enter Delhi under the new rules. The restrictions are also expected to affect the number of trips undertaken by transport operators and disrupt deliveries from other states.

At the Gurugram-Delhi border, authorities deployed special inspection teams at five key locations to enforce the restrictions. More than 50 Haryana Police and traffic personnel were deployed at the Sarhaul border to check vehicles entering the national capital. Officials were verifying vehicle registration certificates and Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates, with vehicles found violating the prescribed norms being turned back and challaned.

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The congestion on NH-48 stretched for nearly five kilometres from the Sarhaul toll plaza, affecting the main carriageway, service lane and the flyover connecting Shankar Chowk to Delhi. Several commuters reported being stuck in traffic for more than two hours as vehicle checks continued.

Traffic officials said additional personnel were deployed during the afternoon to speed up inspections and manage the situation. Traffic began clearing around 3 pm after congestion persisted since approximately 10 am.

The restrictions come amid concerns over deteriorating air quality in Delhi during the winter months. Authorities have also reiterated the existing restrictions prohibiting petrol vehicles older than 15 years and diesel vehicles older than 10 years from operating on public roads. A valid PUC certificate is mandatory for vehicles, while commuters travelling to Delhi have been advised to carry their registration and pollution-control documents.