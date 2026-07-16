BSF Detains 17-Year-Old In J&K's Kathua Over WhatsApp Group With Pakistan-Linked Number

New Delhi: The Border Security Force (BSF) has detained a 17-year-old boy from the Maniyari area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district after a preliminary examination of his mobile phone revealed that he was part of a WhatsApp group containing a Pakistan-linked phone number.

According to initial findings, the minor had joined the WhatsApp group through a link sent from an unknown mobile number. During the examination of his device, security personnel found that the group included members using phone numbers with country codes +92 (Pakistan), +93 (Afghanistan), +96, and +971 (UAE).

Officials said that despite the presence of foreign numbers in the group, no chats, suspicious activity, or photographs and videos related to the Army or any other sensitive installations were found on the minor's phone during the preliminary scrutiny.

The BSF detained the boy for questioning as part of standard security procedures, and the matter has been taken up for further investigation by security agencies to ascertain the nature of the group, the identities of its members, and whether there was any malicious intent or security concern.

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Authorities are continuing their probe into the case, and further details are awaited. The investigation is expected to determine how the group was created, who operated it, and whether the minor had any active involvement beyond joining through the shared link.