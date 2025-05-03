BSF Foils Pakistan Ranger's Attempt To Cross Border, Apprehends Him In Sri Ganganagar

Sri Ganganagar: Amidst escalating tension between India and Pakistan, the Border Security Force (BSF) jawans apprehended a Pakistan ranger in near Line of Control (LoC) in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar. According to reports, the Pakistan ranger was attempting to cross the border and enter Indian territory when he was caught by the vigilant BSF personnel. The apprehension of the Pakistani ranger near border has fueled the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan. According to reports. the BSF jawans were on high alert, keeping a close eye on the border, when they spotted the Pakistan ranger attempting to cross over. The BSF jawans immediately rolled into action and detained the ranger near the border. The BSF and the intelligence agencies are interrogating the detained Pakistani ranger and attempting to ascertain his motive behind crossing the border.