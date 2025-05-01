sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Pahalgam Terror Attack | India Talks Tough | Pakistan In Panic | IPL 2025 | Elon Musk |
Advertisement
  • News /
  • India News /
  • BSF Foils Pakistan's Drone Infiltration Bid, Seizes 2 Drones In Punjab Near LoC

Updated May 1st 2025, 23:55 IST

BSF Foils Pakistan's Drone Infiltration Bid, Seizes 2 Drones In Punjab Near LoC

BSF Foils Pakistan's Drone Infiltration Bid, Seizes 2 Drones In Punjab Near LoC

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
Follow: Google News Icon
BSF Foils Pakistan's Drone Infiltration Bid, Seizes 2 Drones In Punjab Near LoC
BSF Foils Pakistan's Drone Infiltration Bid, Seizes 2 Drones In Punjab Near LoC | Image: Republic

Amritsar: Amidst a heightened tension with Pakistan , the Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday recovered two Pakistani drones from separate districts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Punjab . According to the BSF officials, the two Pakistani drones seized by the security personnel were recovered in the districts of Amritsar and Gurdaspur. As per the officials, the latest seizure has added to the growing number of unmanned aerial vehicles intercepted along the international boundary.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Published May 1st 2025, 23:54 IST

Punjab Pakistan