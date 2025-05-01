BSF Foils Pakistan's Drone Infiltration Bid, Seizes 2 Drones In Punjab Near LoC

Amritsar: Amidst a heightened tension with Pakistan , the Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday recovered two Pakistani drones from separate districts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Punjab . According to the BSF officials, the two Pakistani drones seized by the security personnel were recovered in the districts of Amritsar and Gurdaspur. As per the officials, the latest seizure has added to the growing number of unmanned aerial vehicles intercepted along the international boundary.