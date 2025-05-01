What's Going On At KIIT University? Second Nepali Student Found Mysteriously Dead In Her Hostel Room

Bhubaneswar: A Nepali student was found dead under mysterious circumstances in her hostel room at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University in Bhubaneswar. On information, the local police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to the mortuary of a hospital for postmortem. The police have also initiated an investigation into the matter to ascertain the cause behind the mysterious death of the Nepali student. Notably, the latest incident marks the second such case involving a Nepali student on campus within three months, following the death of Prakriti Lamsal, a 20-year-old Nepali student, who died by suicide in February after allegedly facing harassment and emotional blackmail from her ex-boyfriend.