New Delhi: After nearly 5 hours in the reported custody of Bangladesh's border force, an Indian Border Security Force (BSF) jawan is back on Indian soil. His release came only after senior officers from both sides sat down for a flag meeting, a routine mechanism used to defuse incidents along the frontier.

According to reports, the jawan had been taken into custody by the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) after he was alleged to have crossed the international boundary and walked into Bangladeshi territory in Sylhet district. As per local media reports, he was handed over to senior officials of the BSF once all legal formalities had been completed, and was then escorted back across the border by his own authorities.

Reportedly, the incident occurred at Jowai in Meghalaya, an unfenced stretch facing Sylhet district in Bangladesh that draws a steady flow of visitors from either side of the frontier. The BSF officials had already noticed clips circulating on social media in which the jawan could be seen with two BGB personnel and a group of local residents. He was carrying a walkie-talkie, an INSAS rifle and a pump-action gun when BGB troops took him away on a motorcycle belonging to a local man.

Notably, the BSF is responsible for guarding the 4096 km India-Bangladesh International Border along the country's eastern flank. Meanwhile, the event, which began as a brief border misunderstanding, has now turned into a matter of internal scrutiny, with the BSF ordering an inquiry to establish how one of the jawans ended up on the wrong side of the line while on duty.

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How The Detention Took Place

According to reports in the Bangladeshi media, the incident took place at around 12.30 pm in the Bichanakandi border area of Gowainghat upazila in Sylhet district. A patrol team of the BGB is said to have apprehended the BSF personnel about 200 yards inside Bangladesh territory.

The detention was reportedly confirmed to Bangladeshi media by Lieutenant Colonel Nur Uddin Ahmad, the commanding officer of the BGB's Sylhet Battalion, 48 BGB. Following his apprehension, the jawan was taken to the Bichanakandi Border Outpost camp, where he remained while officials from both countries worked to resolve the matter.

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Early indications suggested that the crossing may have been inadvertent, a mistaken step over a poorly marked stretch of the boundary during duty. However, neither his identity nor the precise circumstances that led to his entry into Bangladesh have been officially disclosed in detail.

Release After Flag Meeting And Inquiry Ordered

The breakthrough came through the flag meeting between the BSF and the BGB authority, and after discussions and the completion of legal procedures, the jawan was released and brought back to Indian territory.

An internal inquiry is now being launched to ascertain how he crossed the international border while on duty, a question that goes to the heart of patrolling discipline along a frontier where a few hundred yards can carry serious diplomatic weight.