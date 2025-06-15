BSF Jawan Shoots Senior At Camp In West Bengal, Accused Arrested

Kolkata: A BSF Jawan allegedly shot his senior around 10:30 pm on Saturday at the Border Security Force (BSF) camp in Dhuliyan, West Bengal's Murshidabad district, officials said.

Further, officials informed that the accused constable has been arrested for shooting his senior following an argument at the camp.

Stationed In A BSF Unit Following Communal Clashes

The accused, Constable, Shivam Kumar Mishra, allegedly had an argument with his senior, Head Constable Ratan Singh Shekhawat, following which he used his service rifle to fatally shoot the senior BJF jawan. Reportedly, the accused BSF jawan has been apprehended.

This happened while the two troopers were stationed in a BSF unit that was deployed in the area due to the recent communal clashes in Murshidabad.

The Murshidabad violence broke out in April 2025 in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal, India, following protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. The turmoil led to multiple deaths, injuries, and widespread damage to public and private property.

The Exact Cause Is Being Ascertained

The exact cause behind the incident is being ascertained by the BSF while they have ordered a Court of Inquiry.