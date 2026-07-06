BSF Launches Anti-Tunnelling Drive in Samba-Kathua After Pakistani Infiltration Warning

Jammu: Security forces along the International Border (IB) have been placed on high alert after fresh intelligence warnings suggesting that Pakistani operatives are attempting to infiltrate Indian territory.

According to intelligence inputs, the infiltration attempts are suspected to be organised through cross-border underground tunnels in the highly sensitive Samba-Kathua sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

In immediate response to these high-level threats, the Border Security Force (BSF) has mobilised a massive, wide-scale anti-tunnelling drive along the International Border.

The operation is aimed at detecting and neutralising any secret underground channels built from across the border before infiltrators can be exploited.

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Underscoring the gravity of the national security threat, a team of senior BSF officials, including the Inspector General (IG) and Deputy Inspector General (DIG), personally visited the active operational sites in the Samba-Kathua sector.

The top commanders reviewed the security matrix, inspected the ongoing anti-tunnelling countermeasures, and briefed the frontline troops on maintaining absolute vigilance.

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To ensure thorough coverage of the rough and challenging border terrain, the BSF has deployed cutting-edge technology.

These advanced sensors allow troops to detect anomalies in soil density and locate potential cavities, ensuring that even deeply hidden, narrow Pakistani tunnels can be accurately flagged and excavated.

Over the years, the BSF has unearthed multiple sophisticated underground structures in these sectors, some extending hundreds of meters across the IB with built-in oxygen lines, crafted to bypass India's robust surface fencing and laser grids.

Security analysts indicate that as traditional surface infiltration routes remain choked by heightened military deployment and harsh weather, adversaries routinely rely on underground subterfuge.