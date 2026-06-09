BSF Steps In to Rescue Bangladeshi Family After Days of Suffering in No-Man’s Land

A Bangladeshi family of ten that spent nearly three days stranded in the no-man’s land between India and Bangladesh was finally rescued after the Border Security Force (BSF) stepped in with food, shelter and humanitarian assistance.

The family, which included women and children, was left exposed to scorching heat and pre-monsoon rains near the Shyam border outpost in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district after Bangladesh authorities allegedly refused to take them back despite their claims of being Bangladeshi citizens.

According to a media report from the border area, the family had crossed into Bangladesh voluntarily amid growing concerns over West Bengal’s ongoing crackdown on illegal immigration. However, after reaching Bangladesh, they were reportedly pushed back, leaving them trapped between the two countries with no immediate solution in sight.

Reportedly the family members told officials that they were Bangladeshi nationals and had not been forcibly pushed across by Indian authorities. Despite this, they remained stranded for days as the verification process became caught in a diplomatic deadlock.

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As conditions worsened, India moved to prevent a humanitarian crisis. The BSF provided food and essential support to the family before shifting them to a holding centre in Jalpaiguri town, where they were given safe accommodation away from the harsh weather conditions.

The incident comes amid the West Bengal government’s intensified drive against illegal immigration. After assuming office, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced a strict “Detect, Delete and Deport” policy aimed at identifying undocumented migrants and ensuring their return through legal procedures.

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Under the new system, authorities have established holding centres in border districts to verify identities, collect biometric details and process deportations. The state government has also accelerated border fencing projects and ordered large-scale demographic verification exercises to strengthen border management.

Officials say thousands of illegal immigrants have already been identified and deported under the new policy, while several others are undergoing verification. The tougher measures have reportedly prompted many undocumented migrants to voluntarily return to Bangladesh.

In the latest case, Indian authorities have urged Bangladesh to complete nationality verification of the stranded family and accept them through established diplomatic channels. The family’s own statements indicate Bangladeshi citizenship and that the matter should be resolved quickly to avoid further hardship.