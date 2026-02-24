BSNL’s ‘Royal Protocol’ Sparks Outrage: Who Is Vivek Banzal And Why Is His Prayagraj Visit Targeted? | Image: X

Prayagraj: A major controversy has erupted within the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) after a controversial internal circular linked to a senior BSNL official went viral.

This incident has sparked public outrage, forced an official cancellation, and raised questions about entitlement in these organisations.

Vivek Banzal, a senior bureaucrat and Director at Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, whose proposed visit to Prayagraj sparked criticism over what many described as “royal treatment” funded by public resources.

A leaked internal document revealed an unusually lavish hospitality plan for its Director, Vivek Banzal, who was planning to visit Prayagraj.

Advertisement

The protocol, which many have slammed as a return to "VIP and Babu culture," was so detailed that it included specific duties for over 50 officials, ranging from arranging bath kits to procuring undergarments for the senior official.

Who is Vivek Banzal?

Vivek Banzal is a high-ranking 1987-batch officer of the Indian Telecom Service (ITS). A technocrat who holds a Bachelor’s degree in Electronics Engineering and a Master’s in Computer Science.

Advertisement

With over 35 years of experience, he has held significant leadership roles, including serving as the Chairman and Managing Director of ITI Limited before returning to BSNL.

While respected in official circles for his administrative experience, he now finds himself at the centre of a national debate on the misuse of public resources.

The ‘Royal’ Itinerary

The controversy erupted when Banzal was scheduled to visit Prayagraj with his family on February 25–26, 2026, and an internal BSNL document detailing logistical and personal arrangements for his visit surfaced online.

The visit was intended to include official reviews and a religious dip at the Triveni Sangam.

According to the leaked circular, more than 50 BSNL officers were assigned specific roles to ensure the Director faced zero inconvenience.

The staff were tasked with arranging meals, transport, accommodation, and personal kits. The list reportedly included "bath kits" containing towels, toiletries, grooming items, and even undergarments.

Instructions for officials to ensure items, down to a comb or hair oil bottle, were also provided. Multiple committees were formed to handle everything from airport reception to personal comfort, such as Innova cars, meals, dry fruits, and chocolates.

This triggered sharp criticism on social media for its excessive focus on personal comfort, with many questioning why a public sector organisation would deploy staff and resources in this manner.

Public Outrage

After the circular went viral, BSNL abruptly cancelled the visit and declared the protocol invalid. A BSNL official later admitted that the document was leaked by mistake and was intended only for internal coordination.

Following the backlash, BSNL issued an official clarification on X: “BSNL has standing instructions in place regarding the manner in which official visits are to be handled. An instance of non-adherence to the same has been noted. The instance noted is not in conformity with professional standards and values of BSNL. Appropriate action has been taken against the concerned. Further, instructions have been issued reiterating strict adherence to extant instructions. BSNL employees are reminded to strictly adhere to prescribed conduct rules and instructions in this regard.”

As the document circulated on social media, netizens reacted with sharp sarcasm and fury, questioning how a struggling public sector undertaking (PSU) could justify deploying dozens of senior staff for personal errands.

Critics argued the incident highlights a deep-seated "VIP culture" that prioritises the comfort of high-ranking bureaucrats over public service.

A retired BSNL Deputy General Manager, speaking anonymously, explained, “This is a very common practice in the PSUs and government departments. Whenever a senior officer, such as the Director, CMD, or Secretary, visits other concerned offices for meetings, elaborate arrangements are often made by the organisations, and officials/staff are deployed to ensure a smooth visit. The viral protocol circular may have amazed common citizens, but a government staff member may not find anything unusual in this.”