Family Took Rs 8 Lakh Loan for Air Ambulance; All 7 Killed in Ranchi-Delhi Air Crash

'He Went From Simdega Around 7 AM': Families Of Victims Mourn Death Of Loved Ones In Jharkhand Air Crash | Image: ANI

New Delhi: A desperate bid to save a burn victim turned into tragedy on Monday evening when an air ambulance chartered with borrowed money crashed in Jharkhand’s Chatra district, killing all seven people on board.

The victim, Sanjay Kumar (41), a hotel owner from Latehar district, had suffered 65 per cent burn injuries in a short circuit at his property last week. His family, struggling financially, borrowed Rs 8 lakh from relatives to arrange the medical evacuation flight from Ranchi to Delhi for advanced treatment.

The Beechcraft C90 aircraft (registration VT‑AJV), operated by Redbird Airways Pvt Ltd, took off from Ranchi’s Birsa Munda Airport at 7:11 PM. According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) India, within minutes, the pilot reported poor visibility and stormy conditions, repeatedly requesting a route diversion between 7:20 and 7:21 PM. By 7:34 PM, the plane had disappeared from radar.

Officials later confirmed the aircraft went down in a dense forest near Simaria block in Chatra district around 7:30 PM. Access to the crash site was hampered by thick jungle terrain.

"The air ambulance from Ranchi with seven people onboard crashed near Simaria in Chatra district. The report of the crash was received from the state administration," Ranchi airport Director Vinod Kumar said.

According to the passenger manifest, those killed were:

- Capt Vivek Vikas Bhagat and Capt Savrajdeep Singh (pilots)

- Sanjay Kumar (patient)

- Archana Devi and Dhruv Kumar (attendant)

- Dr Vikash Kumar Gupta (doctor)

- Sachin Kumar Mishra (paramedic)

Chatra SP Sumit Kumar Agarwal confirmed all seven deaths, while Deputy Commissioner Keerthishree G said the crash was likely caused by a thunderstorm. Aviation authorities, including the DGCA, have launched an investigation, with a Delhi team expected to recover the black box.

“All seven on board the air ambulance were killed in the crash. The plane was on the way to Delhi from Ranchi,” said Keerthishree G.