BSP Leader Armstrong Killing: Massive Protests in Tamil Nadu, Protesters Demand Stalin's Resignation
The demonstrators have also urged for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and have demanded CM Stalin's resignation.
BSP Leader Armstrong Killing: Massive Protests in Tamil Nadu, Protesters Demand Stalin's Resignation
