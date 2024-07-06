sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 13:12 IST, July 6th 2024

BSP Leader Armstrong Killing: Massive Protests in Tamil Nadu, Protesters Demand Stalin's Resignation

The demonstrators have also urged for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and have demanded CM Stalin's resignation.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
BSP Leader Armstrong Killing: Massive Protests in Tamil Nadu, Protesters Demand Stalin's Resignation
BSP Leader Armstrong Killing: Massive Protests in Tamil Nadu, Protesters Demand Stalin's Resignation | Image: ani
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

13:12 IST, July 6th 2024