sb.scorecardresearch

Union Budget 2025 in association with

logo4 logo1 logo2 logo3 logo5 logo6 logo7 logo8 logo9 logo9
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Budget 2025 | US Plane Crash | Champions Trophy | Trump's Tariff Threat | Saif Attack Case |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Budget 2025: Broadband Connectivity to Be Provided At All Government Secondary Schools, Says FM Sitharaman

Published 11:32 IST, February 1st 2025

Budget 2025: Broadband Connectivity to Be Provided At All Government Secondary Schools, Says FM Sitharaman

Broadband connectivity to be provided to all government secondary schools

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Broadband connectivity to be provided to all government secondary schools
Broadband connectivity to be provided to all government secondary schools | Image: X

Broadband connectivity to be provided to all government secondary schools

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 11:32 IST, February 1st 2025