'Budget For NC MLAs, Not For The People': LoP Sunil Sharma Blasts J&K Financial Plan

Jammu: Leader of Opposition and senior BJP leader Sunil Sharma on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory budget, branding it “National Conference-centric” and accusing the government that it offers nothing to daily wagers, unemployed youth, BPL and EWS families.

Sharma alleged that the financial plan was deliberately tailored to benefit NC legislators, with central funds being funnelled into constituencies held by the party. “This budget is designed for NC MLAs, not for the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said, insisting that daily wagers, unemployed youth, and families under BPL and EWS categories had been ignored.

Sharma expressed anger over the plight of daily wagers, accusing the administration of betraying them with vague assurances. “For the last eighteen months, workers have been fed hollow promises. The so-called ‘phased manner’ of regularisation is nothing but a smokescreen,” he said.

Turning to the issue of unemployment, Sharma criticised the government for failing to honour its earlier pledge of filling vacant posts within 180 days. He condemned the outsourcing of nearly 24,000 jobs, arguing that it undermines merit and transparency. “No exams, no interviews, no applications; how can deserving youth compete in such a system?” he questioned.

BJP leader further alleged nepotism in recent recruitments and faulted the budget for lacking a clear roadmap on capital expenditure. He described the document as “anti-people,” highlighting what he called broken promises to Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) beneficiaries.

Sharma reminded media persons of last year’s assurances of free electricity and LPG cylinders, which he said never materialised. “Two hundred units of free power were promised, but not a single household received them. Even the commitment of six LPG cylinders remains ambiguous. This is nothing short of deception,” he alleged.

Sharma further accused the government of misleading voters and failing to deliver on its commitments. “The people of Jammu and Kashmir have been let down. This budget is disappointing and exposes the government’s real face,” he said.

Meanwhile, People’s Conference chief and Handwara MLA Sajad Lone too criticised the Jammu and Kashmir government’s budget, arguing that it lacked political vision and was largely shaped by bureaucrats, showing little progress over the previous year.

Speaking to reporters, Lone said, “This budget is no better than the last one. In fact, it is just as disappointing as before."