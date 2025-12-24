Buffer Zones At Risk Of Mining: Centrally Empowered Committee Report Warns Of New Aravalli ‘Definition’

New Delhi: In a fresh revelation into the Aravalli definition row, Republic TV has accessed a centrally empowered committee report on the hills. The panel report warned, with the help of maps, how the new definition of the hills can risk the hills.

The maps in the panel report warned of buffer zones being erased by mining activities. The central panel has asked for the boundary of the Aravallis to be redefined. It has also warned that the definition followed in Rajasthan would endanger the Aravallis.

The map from Sikar in Rajasthan, accessed by Republic TV shows that while part of the hills may be protected, the green cover or the outer boundary also referred to as the buffer zone, may not be protected under the new definition. According to the report, over 50%-90% of the boundaries surrounding Aravallis may be vulnerable for mining, except the hill-tops.

While the government has assured that only 0.19%-0.22% of the hills will be open up for mining. The government has reasoned that this new definition is a step to ensure that illegal mining is stopped and brought under control, thereby streamlining the process of mining.

Advertisement

Earlier, the Union Environment Minister explained that when it comes to measuring the size of the mountains, the lower triangle or the breadth part of the hills will also be considered as part of the 100 metres. However, even then, this would significantly reduce the areas that were earlier under protection.

Earlier, before this new definition for the Aravallis came into effect, if there are any two mountain peaks in any point in the range and a plain in between, if there are some very hillocks in between these two peaks, even those short hillocks were considered part of the Aravalli range. However, the recent acceptance of the new definition by the Supreme Court, exposes even those parts to mining.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, as the campaign for the Aravallis gained heat, protests have broken out in several Aravalli districts demanding some steps from the government to rectify the definition, as the new one puts a large stretch of the hills at risk of mining.