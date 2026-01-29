Building Collapses in Ahmedabad, Rescue Ops On, Some Feared Trapped

Ahmedabad: A dilapidated building collapsed in the Ghi Kanta area of Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Thursday, which have prompted an emergency response. The building was located at the Moti Hamam Ni Pole neighbourhood. Four fire department vehicles have rushed to the spot to carry out rescue operations. Some people are believed to be trapped under the debris.

Further details are awaited.

Under-Construction Bridge Collapses in Jabalpur

Earlier this week, a segment of an under-construction bridge over the Narmada River collapsed in Jabalpur's Lalpur in Madhya Pradesh. The accident led to the death of one worker at the spot, and two others sustained serious injuries. The bridge was part of the city’s ambitious ring road project. The incident triggered panic at the construction site. According to eyewitnesses, a part of the bridge pillar became unstable, leading to the collapse. Rescue teams acted swiftly and pulled out the workers trapped under the debris.

The bridge was being constructed by NKC Company under the supervision of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The ring road project is one of the key infrastructure initiatives in the city. Following the accident, construction work at the site was stopped temporarily.

After receiving information about the collapse, teams from the police and district administration reached the site. An initial assessment was conducted, and further action is expected following a detailed inquiry.

The bridge collapse has raised some concerns over safety practices at the construction site. According to some reports, workers were operating without helmets or essential safety equipment. Some reports also suggested that minors were allegedly employed at the construction site.