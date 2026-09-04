Building Collapses in Kolkata; Rescue Op Underway
The incident occurred at approximately 1:30 PM at 66, Raja Naba Krishna Street, falling under the jurisdiction of the Shyampukur Police Station. Upon receiving the information, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) officials and personnel from the Disaster Management Group (DMG) rushed to the spot.
- India News
- 1 min read
Kolkata, West Bengal: A building partially collapsed in the Shyampukur area of North Kolkata on Friday afternoon, officials said.
The incident occurred at approximately 1:30 PM at 66, Raja Naba Krishna Street, falling under the jurisdiction of the Shyampukur Police Station.
Upon receiving the information, officials from the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and personnel from the Disaster Management Group (DMG) immediately rushed to the spot to secure the area.
Currently, rescue operations and debris removal are underway at the location.
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Regarding the incident, fire station officer Jayanto said, “There is debris on the road, so we are working to clear it. DMC and KMC employees are working together on the debris removal from the highway side... No one was present in the house when the incident actually occurred... We haven't received any update regarding the injured…”
Further details are awaited.
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