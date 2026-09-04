Building Collapses in Kolkata; Rescue Op Underway

Upon receiving the information, officials from the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and personnel from the Disaster Management Group (DMG) immediately rushed to the spot to secure the area.

Regarding the incident, fire station officer Jayanto said, “There is debris on the road, so we are working to clear it. DMC and KMC employees are working together on the debris removal from the highway side... No one was present in the house when the incident actually occurred... We haven't received any update regarding the injured…”