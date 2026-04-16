EXCLUSIVE: Bulandshahr Celebratory Firing Update: 8-Year-Old Reyansh Out of Danger; Second Surgery Scheduled
Reyansh Soni was struck by a bullet on February 19 while standing on the balcony of his home, watching a wedding procession pass by. The shot, allegedly fired as part of celebrations, turned into a near-fatal incident that left the child battling for his life.
- India News
- 2 min read
Noida: An eight-year-old boy injured in a celebratory firing incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr is now out of danger, but continues to face a long and uncertain recovery, nearly two months after the shocking episode.
Reyansh Soni was struck by a bullet on February 19 while standing on the balcony of his home, watching a wedding procession pass by. The shot, allegedly fired as part of celebrations, turned into a near-fatal incident that left the child battling for his life.
Investigations revealed that the firearm used was a licensed pistol owned by 46-year-old Robin Verma, allegedly accessed and fired by his 16-year-old son. The incident has raised serious questions over negligent handling and access to licensed weapons.
Full recovery can take years
Reyansh was rushed to a hospital in Noida, where he remained on ventilator support for several weeks. Doctors have now confirmed that he is out of danger and recovering under close medical supervision.
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However, a second, critical head surgery is scheduled soon, with specialists warning that his return to a normal life could take years.
Republic impact
The accused father and son remain in custody. Sources told Republic TV that sustained coverage of the case played a key role in maintaining pressure for swift action and accountability.
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