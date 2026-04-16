IMD Warns Of Hailstorm, Issues Orange Alert In These 4 Districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for hailstorms in parts of Himachal Pradesh, warning of intensified weather activity under the influence of an approaching western disturbance.

Speaking to ANI, Senior Scientist at IMD's Meteorological Centre in Shimla, Sandeep Kumar Sharma, said that weather conditions remained largely dry across the state over the past 24 hours, but a significant change is expected later in the day.

"During the last 24 hours, the weather remained mostly clear across Himachal Pradesh. However, from this evening, a weather system will start impacting the state," Sharma said.

He added, "A fresh Western Disturbance is likely to approach Himachal Pradesh by late night today, which will impact several districts including Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Bilaspur and Shimla."

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According to the IMD, light rainfall may begin in isolated areas by evening, with activity intensifying overnight.

"Light rainfall may begin by evening, with increased activity during the night under the influence of the system," he said.

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The IMD has issued an orange alert for hailstorm in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi and Shimla districts.

"An orange alert has been issued for hailstorm in Chamba, Kangra and Shimla districts," Sharma said, adding, “There is a possibility of hailstorm along with thunderstorm activity in Kangra, Kullu, Mandi and Shimla districts.”

He further noted that a broader impact of the system will be visible on April 17.

"On April 17, districts including Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Una, Bilaspur and Hamirpur are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall at isolated places. Thunderstorm activity is also expected," he said.

The IMD has also placed plains and mid-hill districts under an orange alert for thunderstorm and lightning activity.

Weather activity is expected to gradually ease after April 18, though cloudiness and light rainfall may persist in mid-hill districts such as Kangra, Kullu, and Mandi. Another spell of rain is likely between April 20 and 21, after which weather conditions are expected to turn largely clear.

On temperatures, Sharma said that maximum temperatures have risen across the state and are currently above normal.

"Temperatures have increased by around 1-2 degrees Celsius in the past 24 hours and are currently 2-3 degrees above normal. Kangra recorded around 30 degrees Celsius, while Shimla recorded around 24 degrees Celsius. In districts like Bilaspur, Hamirpur, and Kangra, temperatures are hovering around 32 degrees Celsius," he said.

He added that temperatures may rise further in the next 24 hours, with no significant drop expected despite the weather activity.

"Temperatures may rise by another 2-3 degrees Celsius in the next 24 hours, and no significant decrease is expected over the next 48 hours," he said.

The IMD also noted that Himachal Pradesh has recorded significantly higher rainfall this month.

"Overall, the state has recorded around 65 per cent excess rainfall so far this April. Only Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur have received below-normal rainfall, while most other districts have recorded normal to above-normal precipitation," Sharma said.

He pointed out that earlier western disturbance spells had already triggered hailstorm activity in vulnerable belts.