Bulandshahr Celebratory Firing: 8-Year-Old Reyansh Undergoes Second Surgery; Accused Father Gets Bail

In a major Republic Impact development, eight-year-old Reyansh Soni, who was critically injured in the Bulandshahr celebratory firing incident, has undergone a second major head surgery for facial reconstruction at a private hospital in Greater Noida. The case had sparked nationwide outrage earlier, with Republic TV continuously highlighting the child’s deteriorating health condition and raising questions over police action against the accused.

Republic TV’s sustained coverage had brought authorities into action, eventually leading to the arrest of the accused father-son duo, who had allegedly gone absconding after the firing incident. While the main accused Krishna Verma remains in judicial custody, accused father Robin Verma alias Rinku has recently secured bail from the High Court, triggering fresh concerns from the victim’s family.

Speaking to Republic TV, Reyansh’s uncle Sanskar Verma shared an update on the child’s health condition after the latest surgery. “The surgery has been completed successfully and doctors are keeping him under constant observation in the ICU,” he said. He further added, “Doctors have informed us that Reyansh is now out of danger, but his complete recovery will take a long time.”

Reyansh Expected To Remain In ICU For 4-5 Days

Sanskar Verma told Republic that Reyansh is expected to remain in the ICU for the next four to five days following the complex facial reconstruction surgery. “This was a very critical surgery because the injuries were severe. The family is praying for his speedy recovery and we are thankful to everyone who supported us,” he said. The incident had sent shockwaves across Uttar Pradesh after Reyansh was struck by a bullet during celebratory firing at a wedding function in Bulandshahr.

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The case reignited concerns over reckless firing during celebrations and the alleged misuse of licensed firearms in crowded public spaces.

According to investigators, the accused had allegedly fled after the incident before police tracked them down amid mounting public outrage and media scrutiny. The case subsequently turned into a major Republic Impact story, with sustained coverage keeping focus on both the investigation and Reyansh’s medical battle.

