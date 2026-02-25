Bulandshahr Celebratory Firing Case: Police Yet to Arrest Absconding Father-Son, Shooter's Uncle Detained for Questioning

New Delhi: In a major development in the Bulandshahr celebratory firing case, the real brother of accused father Robin Verma, Sonu, has been detained for questioning by the police. However, the main accused, Krishna Verma, and his father, Robin, remain absconding days after the incident that left eight-year-old Reyansh battling for life in a coma.

More than five teams of Bulandshahr Police have been constituted to trace the father-son duo as pressure mounts over the delay in arrests.

Accused Still Absconding, Police Under Pressure

It has been several days since the tragic incident, yet the accused shooter Krishna Verma and his father Robin Verma remain on the run.

Police have registered an FIR based on a complaint filed by Reyansh’s father. Investigators have collected CCTV footage and other video evidence.

Advertisement

Police claim that the licensed pistol used in the firing has been seized. However, the victim’s family has alleged that the weapon has not been recovered.

When Republic TV questioned about the delay in arrests, a police official said, “I don’t have any authority to reply to you. You are creating pressure on me.”

Advertisement

Is the Shooter a Minor?

Police have described the shooter as a 16-year-old minor. However, Reyansh’s uncle, Sanskar Verma, has contested this claim, alleging that Krishna Verma was born in 2007 and is not a minor.

A Facebook profile reportedly attributed to the accused shows a birth year of 2007, which would make him 19 years old in 2026. However, the profile remains unverified.

Unverified Facebook profile of Shooter

The victim’s family has demanded strict action, cancellation of Robin Verma’s gun licence, and immediate arrest of both father and son.

Wedding Celebration Turns into Tragedy

The shocking incident took place around 5 PM on February 19 in the Sarraf Bazar area, Sunaar Wali Gali, under the Nagar Kotwali police station limits in the Shekhsarai locality.

A wedding procession was underway in the narrow street when celebratory firing began. CCTV footage shows two men dancing as one of them fired a pistol into the air.

Krishna Verma, brother of the bride, allegedly brought his father’s licensed pistol outdoors and started firing. Despite warnings from neighbours about the narrow street and people standing on rooftops, he continued to fire multiple rounds. His father, Robin Verma, allegedly encouraged him to continue.

Around 5:30 PM, one of the bullets struck eight-year-old Reyansh Verma, who was standing on a rooftop nearby.

Reyansh, the only son of Himanshu Soni, was playing on a neighbour’s roof when the bullet tore through his jaw. Hearing screams, locals rushed upstairs and found the child collapsed and bleeding heavily.