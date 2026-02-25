Republic Impact: Rajasthan Govt Orders Immediate Shutdown of Illegal Mining in Aravallis Ahead of SC Hearing | Image: Republic

New Delhi: In a significant development ahead of the February 26 hearing in the Supreme Court, the Rajasthan government has ordered the immediate shutdown of illegal mining operations in parts of the Aravalli range, following Republic's investigation into unlawful activities in Sikar.

The action comes a day before a crucial hearing in the suo motu matter concerning the definition and protection of the Aravalli Hills. The state government has admitted that certain firms were flouting environmental norms and has acknowledged that the land in question falls under the Aravalli range.

Republic had reported illegal mining in Rajasthan’s Sikar, exposing violations and regulatory lapses. The state’s admission marks a direct impact of the Republic’s continuous campaign on the issue.

Supreme Court Continues Stay on Revised Definition

The Supreme Court on Wednesday (Jan 21) extended the stay on its earlier verdict concerning the definition of the Aravalli Hills and directed that the status quo be maintained until further orders.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said that the interim direction keeping in abeyance the earlier judgement prescribing a revised definition of the Aravalli Hills would continue to operate.

Amid widespread outcry over the revised definition, the top court in the previous year had, on December 29, kept in abeyance its November 20 directions that accepted a uniform definition of the Aravallis.

The court had noted the need to resolve “critical ambiguities", including whether the 100-metre elevation and 500-metre gap between hills criteria could strip significant portions of the range of environmental protection.

What was the controversy

The controversy began after the Supreme Court previously accepted a uniform scientific definition of the Aravalli hills and ranges on November 20, 2025 which stated that “any hills in the range with an elevation of less than 100 metres” would not be subject to strict restrictions against mining.

According to the Forest Survey of India, of the 12,081 hills mapped across multiple states, only 1,048, or 8.7 per cent, meet the 100-metre criterion.

The decision sparked protests from environmentalists, students, lawyers and local communities, who argued that the new definition could weaken legal protection for large portions of the Aravalli range and open them up to mining and construction.

Demonstrations were held in Gurugram and parts of Rajasthan, with protestors carrying banners reading “Save Aravalli, Save the Future” and “No Aravalli, No Life.”

Suo motu cognisance amid growing concerns

Amid apprehensions that the revised definition could lead to unchecked and unregulated mining, the Supreme Court took suo motu cognisance of concerns surrounding the definition of the Aravalli range.

Environmentalists warned that the revised framework could open up vast stretches of the ancient mountain system across Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat to mining activities, threatening low-elevation hill systems, shrinking habitats and escalating human-wildlife conflict.

While accepting a uniform definition earlier, the apex court had also imposed a ban on fresh mining leases across Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat until expert reports are finalised.

Ban on new mining leases

On December 24, the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change issued directions to states for a complete ban on the grant of any new mining leases in the Aravallis.

The prohibition applies uniformly across the entire Aravalli landscape, stretching from Gujarat to the National Capital Region. The move aims to safeguard the geological continuity of the range and curb unregulated mining activities.

The opposition to the revised definition stems primarily from the controversial 100 metre rule. Critics argue that it effectively erases a majority of the mountain range from legal protection, leaving it vulnerable to ecological damage.

Aravallis: Lungs of North India

The Aravalli Hills, older than even the Himalayas, form the backbone of North India’s ecology. Often referred to as the green lungs of North India, the forests act as a natural barrier, filtering air in Delhi NCR, trapping dust from the Thar Desert, slowing desertification and regulating local climate.

The range supports groundwater recharge, biodiversity and local livelihoods. It is also home to sacred groves, burial grounds and hill deities that are integral to local culture and traditions.

However, sustained mining, deforestation, grazing and urban encroachment have pushed the ancient range towards environmental degradation.

The Supreme Court’s intervention underlines the significance of how India defines and legally protects one of its most critical ecological landscapes.