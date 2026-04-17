Bulldozer Action in Sambhal: 35-Foot-Tall Minaret Demolished, Mosque Razed Amid Heavy Security

New Delhi: The administration’s demolition drive in Mubarakpur Bandh village entered its second day on Friday, with bulldozers and cranes deployed to bring down illegal constructions on government land. A 35-foot-tall minaret of the mosque was dismantled using a crane, just hours before Friday prayers were due to begin.

Mosque, Madrasa, Shops Demolished

The authorities confirmed that a mosque, madrasa, five shops, a primary school, and several houses were all built on land earmarked for compost pits and playgrounds. The demolition was carried out under orders issued by the Tehsildar Court, which had directed the removal of encroachments. The mosque that is being razed now is allegedly built almost 15 years ago on a government-owned land.

DM and SP On Site

District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police arrived at the scene to oversee the operation, underscoring the sensitivity of the situation. A heavy police force was deployed to prevent unrest, with barricades set up around the demolition site.

Some villagers had begun dismantling parts of the madrasa and shops themselves but later claimed they lacked the resources to bring down the mosque and minaret, prompting the administration’s intervention.

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Second Day of Action

Friday’s demolition followed Thursday’s bulldozer drive, which had already cleared several structures. The continuation of the operation highlights the administration’s determination to reclaim government land despite rising tensions in the area.

Authorities say the Special Demolition Team led by the Naib Tehsildar and including two revenue inspectors and seven accountants will continue clearing remaining encroachments. The focus now is on ensuring law and order while completing the demolition of all structures identified as illegal.