Bulldozer Action J&K’s Anantnag: Illegal Property of Drug Peddler Worth ₹1 Crore Demolished
In a significant operation in south Kashmir, Anantnag Police, with civil administration support, demolished an illegal property valued at approximately Rs 1 crore linked to suspected drug peddler Sajad Rather in Bijbehara.
- India News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: In a major crackdown against drug trafficking and anti-national activities in south Kashmir, Anantnag Police, in coordination with the civil administration, demolished an allegedly illegal property worth around Rs 1 crore belonging to a suspected drug peddler in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bijbehara area on Friday.
According to officials, the property belonged to Sajad Rather, a resident of Waghama in Bijbehara, Anantnag district. The demolition drive was carried out near National Highway-44 as part of an intensified crackdown against narcotics networks and illegal assets linked to drug trafficking in the region.
Police said the action was taken jointly by the district administration and law enforcement agencies as part of ongoing efforts to dismantle the infrastructure supporting drug peddling activities in south Kashmir.
Meanwhile, in a separate operation in Pulwama district, security forces recovered arms and explosive material and apprehended one accused during a joint operation.
Advertisement
Officials said troops of 44 Rashtriya Rifles, C/183 Battalion, and the Special Operations Group (SOG) Pulwama recovered:
- One star pistol
- Two rounds of ammunition
- One magazine
- One Chinese grenade
- One Pakistani grenade
- One iPhone 13 Pro Max
- One Airtel SIM card
The apprehended accused was identified as Umar Malik, son of Abdul Mazid Malik, a resident of Kachipora. Security agencies are continuing further investigation into the matter.
Advertisement
Officials said the action was part of an intensified campaign to dismantle the financial and logistical networks of narcotics operatives in the Valley. Heavy machinery was used during the operation as police and administrative officials supervised the demolition.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.