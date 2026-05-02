Bulldozer Action J&K’s Anantnag: Illegal Property of Drug Peddler Worth ₹1 Crore Demolished

New Delhi: In a major crackdown against drug trafficking and anti-national activities in south Kashmir, Anantnag Police, in coordination with the civil administration, demolished an allegedly illegal property worth around Rs 1 crore belonging to a suspected drug peddler in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bijbehara area on Friday.

According to officials, the property belonged to Sajad Rather, a resident of Waghama in Bijbehara, Anantnag district. The demolition drive was carried out near National Highway-44 as part of an intensified crackdown against narcotics networks and illegal assets linked to drug trafficking in the region.

Police said the action was taken jointly by the district administration and law enforcement agencies as part of ongoing efforts to dismantle the infrastructure supporting drug peddling activities in south Kashmir.

Meanwhile, in a separate operation in Pulwama district, security forces recovered arms and explosive material and apprehended one accused during a joint operation.

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Officials said troops of 44 Rashtriya Rifles, C/183 Battalion, and the Special Operations Group (SOG) Pulwama recovered:

One star pistol

Two rounds of ammunition

One magazine

One Chinese grenade

One Pakistani grenade

One iPhone 13 Pro Max

One Airtel SIM card

The apprehended accused was identified as Umar Malik, son of Abdul Mazid Malik, a resident of Kachipora. Security agencies are continuing further investigation into the matter.

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