Bulldozers Roll in Howrah: Heavy Security as Bengal Govt Targets Illegal Encroachments Near Railway Station

A demolition drive was carried out under heavy security near the Howrah Railway Station area in West Bengal on Saturday evening to remove alleged illegal encroachments.



Large numbers of police personnel were deployed in the area as civic authorities used bulldozers and heavy machinery to clear structures identified as unauthorised constructions. The operation was conducted amid tight security arrangements to prevent any untoward incident.

Earlier on Sunday, West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh asserted that strict action would be taken against illegal constructions and encroachments across the state.



Speaking to reporters in Kharagpur, Ghosh said, "Bulldozers will roll across the entire country. Wherever there is illegal construction, bulldozers will be deployed. The new government that has come to power here in Bengal has initiated this process right from day one. I appeal to anyone involved in illegal activities to conduct their operations within the bounds of the law, and the government will extend its full cooperation to them... We will not tolerate any form of encroachment on government land."

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His remarks came in the backdrop of demolition drives in Kolkata's Tiljala area following a devastating fire incident that claimed two lives and triggered concerns over allegedly illegal structures.



West Bengal Minister Agnimitra Paul had earlier defended the demolition action, saying the government would follow due process before taking action against unauthorised constructions.

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"If there is illegal construction, we will send you the notice and ask for the document. We will not allow you if you do not have any documents. We will surely give a time limit. We are not in a hurry," Paul told ANI.



Meanwhile, BJP leader Rudranil Ghosh supported the demolition drive, alleging that the previous Trinamool Congress government had failed to act against illegal constructions.