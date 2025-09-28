Bundelkhand Farmers Find The Answer in Groundwater Recharge

New Delhi: Stuck between relentless flooding and reeling in drought, Farmers in Bundelkhand have found support in a A movement inspired by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar which is bringing back water, saving costs and reversing migration

“Water pump sets could only run for an hour in the past. Now they run for five to six hours at a stretch,” says Parshuram Chaturvedi, Gram Pradhan of Dhangrana village in Lalitpur, as he watches his fields being irrigated with much relief. For farmers in Bundelkhand, where farming has long been a gamble, this is a refreshing change to occur.

Bundelkhand’s story defines the climatic extremes it has endured. From 2003 to 2010, the region reeled under continuous drought, followed by devastating floods in 2011. Its rocky terrain, erratic rainfall, and long dry spells have made cultivation a constant struggle in Bundelkhand region that straddles between Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

Waves of migration from villages, mounting debt cycles, and tragic farmer suicides have made Bundelkhand a recurring headline in the country’s agrarian crisis. A National Human Rights Commission report recently cited over 1,400 farmer suicides here in just two and a half years.

In desperation, farmers drilled borewells, only to see groundwater reserves deplete rapidly. “Rainwater here flows into nullahs at high speed. These aren’t rivers. There is no big river here,” explains Pathak. “The geology simply doesn’t allow natural recharge,” says Navin Pathak, coordinator of The Art of Living’s rainwater recharge project in the region.

“Farmers leaving their ancestral profession to survive as daily wage labourers in big cities is a sad reality in Bundelkhand,” says Pathak.

A 2018 NGO survey revealed that nearly half of Bundelkhand’s four million farmers had already migrated, many pushed by failed crops and the fear of moneylenders.

But against this bleak backdrop, a fundamental turnaround is shaping the future of agriculture in the region. Farmers are beginning to see their groundwater tables rise, and harvests become viable, because of a unique collaboration between local communities, the State Govt and The Art of Living’s scientific River Rejuvenation Project, guided and inspired by the global spiritual master and humanitarian leader, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

As agrarian challenges coupled with a severe water crisis peaked, Hon. Member of Parliament Anurag Sharma invited The Art of Living to lead a sustainable water conservation project in Lalitpur. The team of geologists and hydrologists zeroed in on managed aquifer recharge, a scientific approach that slows down rainwater runoff and directs it underground through recharge structures.

Building a Watershed of Hope

Spread over 42.82 sq. kms in the Gobind Sagar catchment area, The Art of Living has built 238 recharge wells, boulder checks, and bore recharge structures in the past two years, with support from HAL, Ashirvad Pipes, and the district administration. And the impact of this rejuvenation activity has been visible enough that a government CDO report confirms groundwater levels in parts of Birdha block have risen by 5–6 feet.

“We worked on connecting the rainfed mountain rivers in the catchment area, which otherwise carried water only during monsoon,” says Adityanath Chaubey, Project Head, Art of Living River Rejuvenation Project here, “Now that water is recharging the underground aquifers.”

For the farming community, the numbers translate into something far more tangible in their lives. “Earlier, we had to spend much more on diesel to run pumps. Today, the availability of water itself has improved, and costs are coming down,” says Chaturvedi. For families who once gave up farming altogether, availability of more ground water meant the land is worth tilling again.

The improved irrigation is also expected to boost crop yields and incomes. Importantly, it breaks the cycle of migration, where farmers had to abandon their fields and head to cities for work.

More Than Just Water: Building Ecosystems

Beyond the farms, the project is beginning to restore Bundelkhand’s fragile ecology. By reviving rainfed rivers and slowing down runoff, the region is seeing a modest revival of biodiversity. Trees, vegetation, and soil quality can improve significantly when water is retained in the ground.

The Art of Living’s approach here is not just about infrastructure; but also making everyone feel a sense of ownership in the development in their region.

Bundelkhand’s farmer crisis is far from over. But stories like these where a pump runs longer, a farmer returns to his field and migration narrows, point to a hopeful future.