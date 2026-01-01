Bunty Jahagirdar, 2012 Pune Blast Case Accused, Shot Dead in Maharashtra’s Shrirampur

Aslam Shabbir Sheikh, also known as Bunty Jahagirdar (51), an accused in the 2012 Pune bomb blast case, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Maharashtra's Shrirampur on Wednesday evening. The motive behind the killing is not yet known.

Shot While Returning From Funeral

According to police, Bunty Jahagirdar had come to Shrirampur to attend a funeral. While returning from the cemetery, he was attacked near the main gate of German Hospital. The attackers opened fire at close range and fled the spot immediately after the shooting.

Bunty Jahagirdar was rushed to a nearby private hospital in a critical condition. However, doctors declared him brought dead.

Aslam Shabbir Sheikh - Co-accused in 2012 Pune Blast Case

Bunty Jahagirdar (Aslam Shabbir Sheikh) was arrested in 2013 as a co-accused in the August 2012 German Bakery bomb blast on Pune’s Jangli Maharaj Road. He was granted bail by the Bombay High Court in 2023. Police records show that several other criminal cases were also registered against him in Shrirampur, and he had been banished from the area multiple times.



Apart from his criminal background, Bunty Jahagirdar was known to be active in local political circles. Recently reports floated about his alleged behind-the-scenes role in his cousin’s victory in the 2025 municipal council elections.

Advertisement

Murder Caught On Cam