Burari building collapse: Family of four rescued after hours-long operation

New Delhi: In a miraculous turn of events, a family of four was rescued two days after the Burari building collapse incident. These people were trapped under the debris since Monday evening and were rescued at around 3 am on Wednesday.

According to the Delhi Police, the rescued family, including two children, has been admitted to a hospital and is undergoing treatment.

As per the victims, as soon as the roof collapsed, a space was created due to a cylinder under which they were buried for 2 days and their lives were saved due to the ongoing rescue operation. The death toll in the building collapse incident has risen to 5. Apart from this, the rescue team has also rescued 16 individuals who were trapped under the debris.

The rescue operations are still underway at the spot and are being carried out by the Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Services, District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has registered an FIR in the case under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS) and arrested the builder Yogendra Bhati.

On Tuesday, AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha from Burari said that an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh will be given to the families of the deceased and Rs 5 lakh will be given to the minors who died. "It was a tragic incident. A building collapsed where a few labourers were living.

Some have been rescued and for some, the rescue operation is underway...As per the information received, 2 people have died till now...The rescue operation is underway. Delhi government officers have assured us that an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh will be given to the families of deceased people and Rs 5 lakh will be given to the minors who died..." Jha said.

The four-storey building collapsed at approximately 6:30 pm in Kaushik Enclave, Burari on Monday. Police said that they received a call regarding the incident at 6:58 pm.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi assured people that all possible help will be extended to the affected people, and ordered the local administration to ensure speedy relief and rescue operations for the people feared trapped. The CM posted on X, "This incident of building collapse in Burari is extremely sad.

I have spoken to the local administration to ensure speedy relief and rescue operations. All possible help will be provided to the affected people."