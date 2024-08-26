Published 15:31 IST, August 26th 2024
Buried by Mining Waste, Buried by Mining Waste, River Returns from Brink in Rajasthan
Armed with GPS images of the illegal mining sites and the buried river, he approached Rajasthan High Court in 2018 and filed a PIL to revive the Aeru in the reg
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
the place was a river buried by debris from illegal mining sites. | Image: republic
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
15:31 IST, August 26th 2024