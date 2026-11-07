'Burned With Hot Iron, Left Without Food': Teenage Domestic Worker Rescued in Shaheen Bagh After Alleged Months of Abuse

New Delhi: A 16-year-old girl who was allegedly made to work up to 20 hours a day, repeatedly burned with a hot iron, and left without food for days has been rescued from a residence in southeast Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, according to reports.

The minor had been employed as a domestic help at a house in Abul Fazal Enclave-II and had been kept away from her parents for nearly a year, as per reports.

Police acted after the Association for Voluntary Action approached them with a complaint alleging that the girl was being forced to work as a labourer in the area under harsh conditions.

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Further investigation into the matter is underway.