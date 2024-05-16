Advertisement

Chennai: Four people were killed whereas over 15 others sustained injuries after the bus they were travelling in collided with a lorry on Chennai-Trichy National Highway in Tamil Nadu’s Maduranthakam in the early hours of Thursday.

According to sources, the accident occurred when the driver lost control over the vehicle while trying to overtake.

Tamil Nadu: Four people died and more than 15 were injured after a bus collided with a lorry in Maduranthakam on the Chennai-Trichy National Highway as it lost control while trying to overtake.

The injured have been admitted to Chengalpattu Government Hospital, news agency ANI, citing Padalam Police, reported.

More details are awaited.

8 Dead in Road Accident in MP's Indore

In a separate incident, eight people lost their lives while one sustained injuries in a collision between two vehicles in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district late Wednesday, police said. According to Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rupesh Kumar Dwivedi, a jeep collided with an unidentified vehicle near Ghatabillod on the Indore-Ahmedabad National Highway.

"Eight people have been confirmed dead, while another person is injured," the official said. The injured person was hospitalised. Meanwhile, the driver of the unidentified vehicle fled from the accident spot.

6 Killed in Road Accident in Odisha's Keonjhar

In a road accident in Odisha’s Keonjhar district, at least six people died on the spot when the car they were travelling in was struck by two trucks on Wednesday evening. The accident took place in the Champua area on National Highway-520 near Rimuli bypass, police said.

The deceased were family members. The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination. Further investigation into the matter was underway.





