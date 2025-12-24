Bus Tyre Burst Triggers Fatal Crash in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore District, Seven Killed

Chennai: Seven people were killed in a horrific road accident near Tittakudi in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore district on Tuesday after a government bus collided with two cars on the Chennai National Highway.

According to police, the state-run bus was travelling towards Tiruchirappalli when its front tyre suddenly burst, causing the driver to lose control. The bus veered into the opposite lane and crashed head-on into two oncoming cars, leading to the fatal impact.

All seven victims are believed to be occupants of the cars and died on the spot due to the severity of the collision. Several others sustained injuries and were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Police and fire and rescue services reached the spot soon after the accident and are engaged in rescue and relief operations. Traffic movement on the highway was severely affected for several hours as emergency teams cleared the wreckage.

A case has been registered, and authorities are investigating the exact circumstances that led to the accident.