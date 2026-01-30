Businessman CJ Roy Commits Suicide In Bengaluru Hours After IT Raids

Bengaluru: Confident Group Owner and Chairman CJ Roy committed suicide at his office in Bengaluru on Friday, hours after the Income Tax (IT) Department conducted raids at his company offices over allegations of tax evasion.

Roy reportedly shot himself with a gun and was found bleeding with gunshot injuries inside his office chamber near Richmond Circle on Langford Road. Following the incident, the businessman was immediately shifted to Narayana Hospital in HRS Layout for treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries despite medical efforts.

Police have examined CCTV footage from CJ Roy’s office chamber. Investigators reviewed visuals showing Roy firing a gun and have seized the pistol used in the incident. Police are continuing their probe by inspecting his office room for any clues. It is not clear whether Income Tax officers were still in the premises when Roy shot himself.

Officials are searching for a possible death note, messages or digital evidence on his mobile phone. Further, his phone is being examined for call logs and activities on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Advertisement

Further details are awaited.

Who Was CJ Roy?

CJ Roy was the Founder and the Chairman of Confident Group, which is a real estate and infrastructure firm. Originally from Kerala, Roy was raised in Bengaluru. He founded Confident Group in 2006 and working for American firm Hewlett-Packard. Roy was a car enthusiast and owned many luxury cars.