Businessman CJ Roy's Wife, Son Reach Bowring Hospital Mortuary In Bengaluru Following Tycoon’s Suicide; Probe Underway

Bengaluru: The wife and son of Confident Group Chairman CJ Roy, who allegedly died by suicide, reached the post-mortem centre at Bowring Hospital in Bengaluru on Saturday. His wife, Lina Roy, and son, Rohith Roy, arrived at the hospital mortuary along with Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress Committee President Mohammed Nalapad.

On Friday, Confident Group founder and chairman C J Roy allegedly shot himself at his office amid ongoing Income Tax raids, officials said.

According to officials, forensic teams, including the Scene of Crime Officer (SOCO) team and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team, are probing the case. Officials said Income Tax raids had been conducted at Roy's premises over the past two days.

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh said, “An incident occurred today within the limits of Ashok Nagar police station, where the chairman of the Confident Group (CJ Roy) shot himself. The SOCO team and the FSL team are investigating the matter. He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.”

He added, “The Income Tax team had been searching his premises for the past 2-3 days. A team from Kerala had also come. The police are in contact with the family members, who are currently not in India and are arriving by flight today. As of now, it appears to be a case of suicide. According to preliminary information, an IT raid had been going on for the past two days. There had been raids before as well. We are yet to have the details of that.”

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said on Friday that a high-level investigation would be conducted into the death of Confident Group Chairman CJ Roy.

In a statement, Shivakumar's office said the incident allegedly occurred after Roy asked for a short break during questioning by the Income Tax department. "When (IT) they were asking him many questions, he is said to have asked for five minutes, went inside and did this (shot himself)," the statement said.

"We will conduct a high-level investigation and uncover the truth. We have learnt that a team from Kerala came here, and the investigation will reveal further details. This shouldn't have happened; he was a good businessman. We have also been asked for a report from Delhi. Our government will let the people know the truth after doing a detailed investigation," it added.