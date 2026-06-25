Businessman Found Dead At Actress Krishi Thapanda's Bengaluru Flat Under Mysterious Circumstances, Had Called Her Before Dying

Bengaluru: A 45-year-old businessman was found dead in Kannada actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Krishi Thapanda's flat in Bengaluru, Karnataka, on Wednesday night. The incident took place at the upscale ‘Elegants Apartment’ in RR Nagar.

The deceased has been identified as Bengaluru-based businessman Vaishak Upadhyay.

Suicide Suspected

According to media reports, Vaishak committed suicide at Krishi's apartment. The incident took place when the actress was reportedly not at home.

However, according to DCP (West Bengaluru) Yatish N, no suicide note was found at the scene during initial investigation.

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Notably, Vaishak had previously been arrested and jailed in an extortion case. He had allegedly sent a threatening courier to a businessman named Aravind Reddy to extort crores of rupees from him. Vaishak had reportedly been severly distressed following his arrest. He reportedly felt isolated and was experiencing financial challenges.

Did He Call Krishi Thapanda Before Dying?

As per reports, Vaishak had called Krishi shortly before his death. During the call, he allegedly told her that he was going to commit suicide. The actress alerted his family members about the situation. However, he reportedly hung himself at the flat before he could be rescued.

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Krishi Thapanda was spotted crying unconsolably as she attended his last rites.