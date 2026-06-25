'Mom, I'm In Pain, In My Next Life...': Chilling Apology Video Of Depressed NEET Student Before Committing Suicide In Maharashtra

Mumbai: A distressed 18-year-old NEET student purportedly shot a 33-second apology video for his mother before committing suicide in Hingoli, Maharashtra.

The deceased has been identified as Sushil Dhage, who had taken the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-UG 2026 re-examination on June 21. The re-exam had been necessitated after the May 3 medical entrance test was cancelled after law enforcement agencies indicated the exam process had been compromised. Around 22 lakh students had appeared for the test.

‘Mom, I’m Going To Take My Life Today…'

Before taking his own life, Sushil recorded himself on his mobile phone, saying sorry to his mother with folded hands in his last video.

Asking his mother to forgive him, the video purportedly showed him saying, "Mom, I am going to take my own life today. Stay with Sumedh. Mom, please take good care of yourself and don’t worry about me.

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Expressing his distress to his mother, the boy said, "I am in a lot of pain. I can’t do anything anymore…I don’t understand anything now…just forgive me.”

Hoping to be born as his mother's son in his next life as well, the boy said, “In my next life, I will be born from your womb again and won't cause you this kind of pain.”

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He Found Retest 'Difficult'

After recording the video, the student sent it to his family and jumped into a well, ending his life.

As per reports, Sushil's family has claimed that he found the NEET UG re-examination "difficult".

Series Of Suicides Linked To NEET Paper Leak

Last month, just days after the May 3 exam was cancelled, a 22-year-old NEET aspirant allegedly died by suicide in Rajasthan's Sikar. Pradeep Meghwal allegedly hanged himself from a ceiling fan using a scarf belonging to his sister.

A resident of a village in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district, Pradeep Meghwal had been living in a rented room in Sikar's Jaldhari Nagar area along with his sisters and had been preparing for NEET for the past three years.

Pradeep's father, Rajesh Kumar Meghwal, told police that his son had performed well in the May 3 exam and was expected to score around 650 out of 720 marks. He said the family had been hopeful that Pradeep would secure admission to a medical college this year after years of preparation. "His paper had gone very well this time. We were expecting over 650 marks and believed he would finally become a doctor," the father said.