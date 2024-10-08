sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Kolkata Horror | Army Jawans Kidnapped In J&K | Nasrallah's Successor Killed | Election Results | Mexican Mayor Murdered | RG Kar Case |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Businessman To Becoming Voice Of Dogras: BJP's Newly Elected Nagrota MLA Secures Highest Margin Win

Published 18:30 IST, October 8th 2024

Businessman To Becoming Voice Of Dogras: BJP's Newly Elected Nagrota MLA Secures Highest Margin Win

From building a multi-crore company to becoming the voice of the Dogra community, BJP’s Devender Singh Rana clinches victory with the highest margin.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Devender Singh Rana
BJP's newly election MLA from Nagrota Devender Singh Rana | Image: PTI/ File Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

18:30 IST, October 8th 2024