'Busy Defending Infiltrators': PM Modi's Sharp Jibe At Congress In Guwahati Rally

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a sharp jibe at Congress as he addressed a rally in Guwahati on Saturday during his visit to the poll-bound Assam. The PM alleged in his speech that while the Congress only brought problems to Assam, the BJP brought solutions.

The Congress wants to hand the state over to the hands of the infiltrators by diminishing the state's true identity, the PM alleged.

"They had neglected Assam during their nearly 70-year-rule. From the year of independence to 2014, they had managed to build only 3 bridges across the vast Brahmaputra river. The BJP has built 5 bridges in Assam in the last decade, " the PM pointed out.

His remarks come after he inaugurated the Kumar Bhaskar Varma Setu, a Rs 3000 crore, six-lane bridge built across the Brahmaputra River, earlier today, to enhance connectivity within Guwahati. Referring to the newly inaugurated structure, the PM said, "'Today we have inaugurated a magnificent bridge that connects both parts of Guwahati. It is named after ancient Kamrup king Kumar Bhaskar Varma. If the Congress had been in power they would have named it after their family. '

"Congress even refuses to consider India as a nation. Those who do not show even the slightest respect towards Mother India can never work for the country's welfare," the PM said. "The Congress never prioritised national security. They have always put the nation at stake. Today, the country is strengthening its infrastructure, and enhancing security under BJP," he added.

The Prime Minister said this is his first visit to Assam after the Union Budget was presented in Parliament. PM Modi was received by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in Dibrugarh. He was scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth over Rs 5,450 crore, covering connectivity, digital infrastructure, higher education and urban mobility initiatives in the Northeast.

