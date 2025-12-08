'By Jan 2026, Either Naxalites Will Surrender, or We Will Wipe Them Out': MP CM Mohan Yadav After 10 Maoists Surrenders

Addressing a public event in Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav declared that Naxalism will be eradicated by January 2026, urging remaining Naxalites to surrender. | Image: PTI

Balaghat: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday asserted that Naxalism will be completely wiped out from the state by January 2026, stating that either the remaining Naxalites will surrender or they will be eliminated.

Addressing a public event in Balaghat after 10 Naxalites surrendered before him, CM Yadav said, "Today our police have done a big job. We pledge that by January 2026, either the Naxalites will surrender or we will wipe them out. Many Naxalites have already surrendered. Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and our resolve is that we will eliminate Naxalism from our land."

In a major success for security forces, 10 Naxalites, including the commander of the Kanha-Bhoramdeo (KB) division, identified as Kabir, surrendered in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Later, speaking to reporters in Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav highlighted the state's progress in curbing Naxalism.

He introduced his statement by noting the ongoing nationwide campaign against the menace, crediting the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"A campaign against Naxalism is being run under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and the guidance of Home Minister Amit Shah... 2 years ago, our 3 districts were considered completely Naxal-affected, but last year we freed Dindori and Mandla from Naxal activities, and now success is being achieved in Balaghat as well...," he said.

