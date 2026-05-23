'Bye-Bye, Just Got Married!': Twisha Sharma's Wedding Video Goes Viral After Mysterious Death

Bhopal: Twisha Sharma's wedding trailer video, filled with warmth, excitement and fun banter, has gone viral days after she was found dead at her husband's home under suspicious circumstances. The video showed her dancing, enjoying and getting emotional as she ventured into a new chapter of her life.

The seemingly perfect wedding video gave no hint that the woman so excited about her marriage would soon meet a tragic end.

‘Panditji Time Paas Kar Rahe Hai’: Wedding Banter

The wedding trailer showed Twisha joking with her family. Wearing a red lehenga on her big day, Twisha was heard joking with the pandjit, asking him to leave Samarth: “Pandit ji, chor do usko…Yaar ye pandit ji kya time paas kar rahe hai. Pura footage pandit ji khaane waale hai kya? Pandit ji usko shaadi mere se karni hai, aapse nahi (Pandit ji leave him, he has to maary me, not you.)”

'Maaf Kar Dijiyae': Emotional Farewell

Towards the end of the wedding trailer, Twisha was seen delivering an emotional speech to her family as she bid them goodbye, telling them, “Mujhe baccha samajh kar maaf kar dijiyae sablog (Please forgive me).”

Advertisement

Tears welled up in her eyes as her father hugged her.

The frame then shifted to Twisha sitting in a car with her husband Samarth Singh during vidai. She was happily seen waving at her paternal family from the car, saying, “Bye-Bye.” In a singsong voice, she said, “Just got married!”