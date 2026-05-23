Samarth Singh Sent To 7-Day Police Custody Over The Mysterious Death Of Wife Twisha Sharma
Samarth Singh has been sent to police custody for seven days in the mysterious death of his wife Twisha Sharma.
- India News
- 1 min read
Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal court has sent Samarth Singh to police custody for seven days in the mysterious death of his wife Twisha Sharma. This comes a day after Samarth, who is a Bhopal-based lawyer, emerged before the public as he reached the Jabalpur court to surrender himself after absconding for 10 days.
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