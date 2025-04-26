Cabin Crew in Indore Spread Traffic Rule Awareness with Sign Language | WATCH

In Indore, a group of cabin crew members came up with a unique way to spread awareness about traffic rules. They stood at traffic signals and used sign language to share important road safety messages.

Dressed smartly in their uniforms, the cabin crew caught everyone’s attention with their graceful hand gestures. Through simple signs, they reminded people to wear helmets, stop at red lights, and follow other basic traffic rules.

In another incident from Indore, a female traffic police officer named Sonali Soni is being widely appreciated for her creative method of promoting traffic awareness. She sings at Geeta Bhawan Square to encourage people to follow traffic signals. Her cheerful and lively style, captured in a video, has made road safety messages more enjoyable and easier to understand.

In yet another proactive step towards promoting traffic discipline, the Rising Star Corps of the Indian Army organised a Traffic Rules Awareness Programme in collaboration with the Regional Transport Office (RTO). This drive was aimed at educating army personnel about traffic rules and safe riding habits, highlighting the importance of disciplined driving in preventing accidents.